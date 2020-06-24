These actors were the first choice to play the lead pair in Gadar

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s superhit movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001) produced the characters of Tara Singh and Sakeena memorable. The duo carried out impressively in the movie and were loved by all. Nonetheless, we’ve received a very little insight into who was the first choice for the movie. Director Anil Sharma was keen on casting Govinda and Kajol as the lead pair in the movie nonetheless, due to date difficulties and a handful of other causes, they couldn’t be a aspect of the movie.

But, like they say, someone's reduction is an individual else's acquire, Sunny and Ameesha were lastly locked for the movie and it proved to be a boon for them. Gadar went on to do a enterprise of more than Rs 200 crore (adjusting to the inflation) which was unheard at that time.