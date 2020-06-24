The Haunting Beauty of a Hut-to-Hut Hike in the Dolomites

With travel restrictions in area globally, we’ve launched a new series, The Globe By means of a Lens, in which photojournalists support transport you, almost, to some of our planet’s most stunning and intriguing areas. This week, Mónica R. Goya shares a series of images taken on an extended hike via the Dolomites.

Final August, lengthy prior to the coronavirus pandemic descended across Italy, I set off on a hike following the Alta By means of one, a lengthy-distance footpath that traverses the Dolomites from north to south.