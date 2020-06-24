The 100’s Clarke Finds Something Extremely Creepy on New Planet in Sneak Peek

One particular of these days, the characters on The 100 will land on a planet that is not definitely terrifying in some way.

Sad to say nowadays is not 1 of people days. In a clip unique to E! Information, Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and her small band of vacationers have landed on a quite cold and quite dark planet in their search for their missing pals, and they quite promptly comprehend it truly is the incorrect planet.

They also quickly learn that it truly is a super, epically creepy planet that is probable filled with…dead bodies! Clarke discovers some thing buried below the snow, and significantly to Jordan’s dismay, it truly is human, not alien.

Fortunately for all of us who have been holding our breaths as Clarke dug in the snow, it truly is not anybody we know, but a symbol on his chest does give the crew a clue as to exactly where they may well really will need to be heading.