Teyana Taylor Reveals That Erykah Badu Will Be Delivering Her Second Baby

Teyana Taylor has been performing a great deal of celebrating recently. She not long ago dropped her most current venture, “The Album,” and she and her husband Iman Shumpert are getting ready to welcome their 2nd infant woman.

On Wednesday, she joined Nick Cannon for an interview on his morning display, and they talked about the new venture, motherhood, activism, and considerably far more. Through a session of “Rapid-Fire Questions,” Teyana uncovered that Erykah Badu is really her midwife for her approaching birth.

When asked if she would be getting her 2nd kid at residence the similar way she did the initially time all over she mentioned, “Yeah, I’m considering a home birth, and I’m actually going to be doing it with Erykah. Her and Iman are actually going to deliver my baby, I’m super excited.”

For individuals who could not know, back in 2015, Teyana Taylor unexpectedly gave birth to her infant woman Junie at residence in her bathroom. On the opening track for her most current album, Teyana shared the real cell phone contact audio to authorities right after she had offered birth.

Teyana Taylor and Erykah Baud collaborated on the record “Lowkey,” for Teyana’s most current album.

As we previously reported, Teyana and Iman officially shared that they had been expecting their 2nd kid with each other in the music video for their single, “Wake Up Love,” which is also on Teyana’s most current venture. Prior to announcing the information, their infant woman Junie accidentally allow the cat out the bag for the duration of an Instagram dwell prior to the records’ release.

Test out Teyana’s interview beneath, and you can catch her reveal the information about Erykah Badu serving as her midwife at the 21:56 mark:

TSR Employees: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94