Texas Man Shot, Killed By Police After Stabbing 4 People At Random – Dallas / Fort Worth

GIDDINGS, Texas (/AP) – A guy stabbed 4 folks apparently at random, working frenetically from one particular assault to the upcoming, in advance of he was shot and killed by a police officer in the Central Texas city of Giddings the police chief mentioned Tuesday.

All 4 victims in the Monday morning stabbings are anticipated to survive, Giddings Police Chief Haril Walpole mentioned in a statement.

The very first victim was a 39-12 months-outdated lady who was stabbed outdoors her workplace, Chief Walpole mentioned.

The attacker then ran along Highway 77 to a Texaco gasoline station wherever he stabbed and wounded the 62-12 months-outdated clerk behind the shop counter.

After that, the attacker ran towards a parked pickup truck, flung open the door and stabbed a 49-12 months-outdated guy who was sitting within, Walpole mentioned.

That victim was capable to get out of the truck and a bystander intervened, prompting the attacker to flee, he mentioned.

The attacker ran into his fourth victim close by, stabbing the 55-12 months-outdated guy many instances.

“All of the victims appear to be random,” Walpole mentioned.

Walpole mentioned officers responding to many 911 calls sooner or later encountered the guy and informed him repeatedly to drop the knife, but as a substitute he approached a retreating officer who stumbled backwards onto the ground.

As the attacker came closer even now, the officer opened fire, shooting him 3 instances, Walpole mentioned.

He died at the scene.

Chief Walpole did not supply the names of the attacker, his victims or the officers concerned.

The officer who shot and killed the attacker has been with the Giddings Police Division for two many years and holds the rank of sergeant.

He has been positioned on administrative depart pending an investigation by the Texas Rangers.

