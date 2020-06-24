Texas Man Sentenced To 22 Years After Trading Firearms For Meth At Border – Dallas / Fort Worth

MARSHALL, Texas () – A 41-12 months-previous guy was sentenced to 22 many years in federal prison for drug trafficking crimes on the Texas/Mexico border.

Oscar Dean Davis pleaded guilty on Feb. four, 2020, to conspiracy to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine.

In accordance to info presented in court, Davis was the leader of an unlawful drug distribution network accountable for acquiring numerous-kilogram quantities of methamphetamine from a Mexican-based mostly supplier and promoting them during East Texas. Davis admitted to obtaining big numbers of firearms, like pistols, rifles, and substantial-caliber weapons, and transporting them to the U.S.-Mexico border as a medium of exchange for methamphetamine. Last but not least, Davis admitted to directing other people to use dollars providers organizations to wire transfer proceeds from methamphetamine product sales to his supplier in Mexico.

Seventeen other folks have previously pleaded guilty to their involvement in the drug and firearms trafficking organization.

Stephanie Bennett Mata, 35, of Daingerfield, Gary O’Neal Gibson, 62, of Henderson, Felix Antonio Jaime, 37, of Mt. Pleasant, Charlie Jake Porter, 34, of Marietta, Tony King, 41, of Daingerfield, and Gerald Wayne Furlow, 55, of Hughes Springs, every single pleaded guilty to possessing or conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Raymond Danny Moore, 43, of Avinger, Jennifer Michelle Kirkham, 39, of Jena, Louisiana, Donna Gail Sertuche, 53, of Hughes Springs, Jamie Nicole Browning, 40, of Gilmer, Joshua Nickie Soto, 35, of Leesville, Johnny Duayne Tucker, 52, of Hughes Springs, and James Drakeford Scholl, 41, of Naples, pleaded guilty to both unlawfully acquiring firearms from licensed dealers or transporting firearms to the U.S.-Mexico border in furtherance of the drug trafficking conspiracy.

Christina Felipe, 37 of Hughes Springs, Nohemi Aniceto, 39, of San Diego, California, Randall Dean Harper, Jr., 42, of Daingerfield, and Angelica Arreola, 28, of El Paso, have pleaded guilty to carry out like transferring or transporting dollars from the U.S. to Mexico.

This situation is the outcome of a two-12 months joint investigation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Activity Force.

Davis was indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 10, 2018 and charged with drug trafficking violations.