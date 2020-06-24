Tekashi 6ix9ine: Future Been Rappin’ For A Decade & Never Went No.1!!

Tekashi 6ix9ine is established not to get pleasure from his variety one particular single in peace and hopped on-line to troll a number of rappers about under no circumstances possessing a no.one single — like Future.

“Hey guys. So, you guys ever notice that when people diss me, or they say my name, or try to clown me, the moment I respond, the moment I address them, I’m draggin’ it? I get it. Well, today, I’m No. 1 in the world, right? And I just wanna address a couple things. I wanna drag it some more. I got a list! I’ll start at the top,” he says by way of Instagram.

6ix9ine has the Barbz to thank for his no.one single and he ought to also bear in mind that Nicki Minaj, who has also been rapping for much more than a decade — did not land her initially variety one particular single till a couple of weeks back.

“Future, you’ve been rapping for over a decade, if not over a decade, close to a decade,” he continues. “You have many Drake features, my friend. And, you never went No. 1. Mr. Meek Mill. Since 2011, close to a decade. You never went No. 1 either.”

He can only be speaking about singles simply because Future has had seven variety one particular albums. These days, album revenue matter much more.

Tekashi also calls out Lil Durk, Trippie Redd and Gucci Mane.

Some thing these other rappers have not accomplished — gone to prison and snitched on their whole crew. 6ix9ine may well want to sit down and be humble for a minute… Beginning beef with rappers did not finish nicely the initially time all over.