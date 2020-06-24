Tekashi 6ix9ine: Future Been Rappin’ For A Decade & Never Went No.1!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Tekashi 6ix9ine is established not to get pleasure from his variety one particular single in peace and hopped on-line to troll a number of rappers about under no circumstances possessing a no.one single — like Future.

“Hey guys. So, you guys ever notice that when people diss me, or they say my name, or try to clown me, the moment I respond, the moment I address them, I’m draggin’ it? I get it. Well, today, I’m No. 1 in the world, right? And I just wanna address a couple things. I wanna drag it some more. I got a list! I’ll start at the top,” he says by way of Instagram.

