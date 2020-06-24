Tekashi 6ix9ine And Troy Ave Reeasing New Song – About SNITCHING!!

Tekashi 6ix9ine is on top rated of the globe. His new song, TroLLZ with Nicki Minaj, is the amount one particular song in the globe.

And he has an additional large hit on deck. MTO Information has realized that Tekashi and NY rapper Troy Ave have recorded a track collectively – and the song is about SNITCHING.

Tekashi, authentic title Daniel Hernandez, served just two many years in prison following he snitched on far more than a dozen of his former close friends. Tekashi’s testimony acquired his close friends a mixed 150 many years in federal prison.

Troy Ave is preparing on turning out to be a federal snitch also. Troy is dealing with federal murder fees in connection with a shooting at a New York nightclub following a confrontation with the podcaster Taxstone. Given that his arrest, Troy has informed followers that ideas to “snitch:” on Taxstone, and inform police that it was Taxstone that pulled a gun and started off shooting.

In accordance to a man or woman shut to Tekashi, his song with Troy has previously been recorded. They two artists are doing work out their schedules – and preparing on filming a video collectively in the following week.