Swissport to cut over 4,000 jobs in UK and Ireland due to COVID-19

Aviation companies corporation Swissport mentioned Wednesday it could cut four,556 jobs in the UK and Ireland, as it turns into the most current victim of the coronavirus pandemic, which has wreaked havoc on the airline market.

Swissport Western Europe, which operates at London airports Heathrow and Gatwick, mentioned in a statement that it had to decrease its workers dimension to survive the crisis.

The corporation, which hires a lot more than 64,000 men and women globally, informed it was inevitable workers in Europe will also be created redundant — but did not say how numerous jobs have been at threat.

Swissport is existing in 80 airports across Europe, which include in the UK.

“The COVID-19 epidemic has hurt us a lot,” mentioned Jason Holt, head of the group for the United Kingdom and Ireland, mentioned in a statement noticed by AFP.

He mentioned that the complications started out with the bankruptcy of the British regional airline Flybe in March and continued with flights getting grounded throughout lockdown.

The corporation is owned by China’s HNA Group and is the world’s greatest supplier of airport ground companies and air cargo dealing with with operations at 300 airports in 47 nations.

The UK trade union Unite mentioned the announcement was “devastating”, specially for regional airports and the regional economic climate. It also reiterated its get in touch with for assist to the government.

These career cuts come right after numerous airlines this kind of as EasyJet, Virgin Atlantic, British Airways and Ryanair announced redundancies.

