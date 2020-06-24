Steve Bing’s Cause of Death Confirmed as Suicide by Coroner

WENN/Avalon

Following the Hollywood producer fell to his death at the age of 55, his ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley pays him a tribute on social media by describing him as a ‘sweet, form guy.’

Hollywood producer Steve Bing’s death following a fall from a Los Angeles apartment constructing on Monday, June 23, has been ruled a suicide.

The Hollywood financier, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene, in the Century City place, by police and L.A. County Coroner’s workplace officials.

In listings on the L.A. Health-related Examiner-Coroner’s Workplace web page on Tuesday, the film mogul’s death was confirmed as a “suicide” by “multiple blunt trauma.” The situation is now listed as closed.

In addition to generating and financing movies which include “The Polar Express” and Martin Scorsese‘s The Rolling Stones‘ documentary “Shine a Light“, Bing hit the headlines in 2001 due to his romantic relationship with British actress Elizabeth Hurley, with whom he had a son, Damian, 18.

Following his death, Hurley paid tribute to her ex on Instagram, calling him a “sweet, kind man” and including, “our time together was very happy”. Damian also thanked his followers for their assistance following his dad’s passing in tragic conditions.

Bill Clinton paid tribute to Steve Bing.

Other well-known figures who paid tribute to the late producer integrated former U.S. President Bill Clinton, and Mick Jagger, who referred to as him a “generous friend.”