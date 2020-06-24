Stassi Schroeder Reveals Sex of Baby After Fired From ‘Vanderpump Rules’ For Racist Behavior

Stassi Schroeder, the former star of Vanderpump Guidelines who was fired for numerous racial incidents, has exposed the gender of her unborn little one.

“We’re having a baby girl 💕,” Stassi posted on Instagram on alongside a photograph of herself and fiancé Beau Clark.

The couple have been slated to tie the knot in Italy this fall in a televised wedding ceremony for Vanderpump Guidelines — but Stassi has been dropped from the present and there is a international pandemic on.

Stassi and her fiance Beau Clark have been engaged in July 2019. Their nuptials have been due to air on the up coming season of Vanderpump Guidelines in advance of she was fired immediately after it was exposed that she reported her Black costar, Faith Stowers to the cops for a crime she knew she did not commit. One more clip of Stassi building racially insensitive remarks on her podcast also resurfaced earlier this month.

Co-star Kristen Doute was also fired from the present.