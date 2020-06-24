Home Entertainment Stassi Schroeder Reveals Sex of Baby After Fired From ‘Vanderpump Rules’ For...

Stassi Schroeder Reveals Sex of Baby After Fired From ‘Vanderpump Rules’ For Racist Behavior

By
Bradley Lamb
Stassi Schroeder, the former star of Vanderpump Guidelines who was fired for numerous racial incidents, has exposed the gender of her unborn little one.

“We’re having a baby girl 💕,” Stassi posted on Instagram on alongside a photograph of herself and fiancé Beau Clark. 

