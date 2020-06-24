Star Wars Episode 1: Racer zooms onto Switch and PS4

Star Wars Episode one: Racer, the unwieldily titled podracing video game that was perhaps the 2nd ideal factor to come out of the prequel trilogy immediately after “Duel of the Fates,” has been launched for the PlayStation four and the Nintendo Switch. The game was at first supposed to come out in Could, but the release received pushed back indefinitely. Now it is right here for $14.99.

Episode one: Racer is nonetheless a wonderful futuristic racing game, which is as surprising now as it was back then. Most Star Wars video games about the flip of the millennium had been awkward attempts to shoehorn the license into numerous genres, generally devoid of substantially accomplishment. Racer, nevertheless, benefited from far more suitable supply materials: a film scene that felt like it only ever existed to promote a video game in the 1st area.

Racer spins Episode one’s podracing scene out into a galaxy-spanning motorsports league, in which you travel from planet to planet taking part in both as Anakin Skywalker or a single of the a lot of alien rivals who received a couple seconds of display time in the film. Its breakneck velocity and broad, effectively-developed tracks are broadly comparable to F-Zero, although there is a twist in which you need to have to retain an eye on the problem of your personal pods and slow down to restore them when they’ve taken as well substantially injury.

I’ve played the Switch model for a couple of hrs and I feel the game fundamentally holds up, although there is very good and poor information about the top quality of the port. It appears fine for what it is, operating in widescreen at native resolution and a usually regular 60fps in handheld mode. The menu process has been revamped for contemporary screens, but the HUD graphics are oddly pixelated. The sound top quality is truly scratchy, for some purpose, although it is not as distracting by way of the Switch’s speakers.

This does come to feel like a minor bit of a slapdash release, but it plays effectively adequate. I’d rather perform Episode one: Racer this way than digging out an N64, at least, and even at $15 it is essentially a single of the far more considerable racing video games on the Switch.