Standard Bank faces protest over plans to fund oil pipeline

Standard

Bank Group Ltd., which is Africa’s most significant financial institution by assets, faces opposition

from environmental activists to its prepare to fund an oil pipeline in East

Africa. Global group of climate activists that opposes the use of fossil

fuels, 350.org will on Thursday hand over a petition signed by additional than 20 000

folks to the bank’s headquarters in Johannesburg, in accordance to a statement.

The East African Crude Oil

Pipeline is “set to traverse Uganda and Tanzania, triggering possibly

irreversible injury to farmlands and wetlands,” 350.org explained in the

statement. Thirty million folks in 6 nations will be impacted, it explained.

Uganda identified commercially

viable oil deposits in 2006 and plans to begin manufacturing in 2023-. Complete SA

and Cnooc Ltd. of China very own fields in the nation.

“Standard Bank is committed

to carrying out organization the proper way,” the financial institution explained in a response to

issues. “We assistance accountable investment by means of assessing and

managing our environmental, social and governance hazards.”

The funding of fossil fuels is

also anticipated to consider centre stage at Standard Bank’s AGM which is set to consider

spot on Friday, 26 June. In accordance to shareholder activist group, Just Share,

it and 14 other climate justice NGOs want shareholders to vote

towards the election of 5 of Standard Bank board directors who have ties

with coal, oil and fuel organizations such as Sasol, BP Southern Africa,

South32 and Engen.

Just Share explained 7 of Standard

Bank’s board members have ties to the fossil fuel sector. But the 5

that the organisation would like to phase down, which incorporate deputy chairman and

former CEO of the Standard financial institution Group, Jacko Maree drew the ire

of climate justice and environmental NGOs due to the fact they are at this time

serving in boards of organizations making coal, oil and other fossil fuels.

With further reporting

from Londiwe Buthelezi