Standard Bank faces protest over plans to fund oil pipeline

Environmental activists are objecting to Standard Bank’s funding of fossil fuel tasks. Photograph: iStock
Standard
Bank Group Ltd., which is Africa’s most significant financial institution by assets, faces opposition
from environmental activists to its prepare to fund an oil pipeline in East
Africa. Global group of climate activists that opposes the use of fossil
fuels, 350.org will on Thursday hand over a petition signed by additional than 20 000
folks to the bank’s headquarters in Johannesburg, in accordance to a statement.
The East African Crude Oil
Pipeline is “set to traverse Uganda and Tanzania, triggering possibly
irreversible injury to farmlands and wetlands,” 350.org explained in the
statement. Thirty million folks in 6 nations will be impacted, it explained.
Uganda identified commercially
viable oil deposits in 2006 and plans to begin manufacturing in 2023-. Complete SA
and Cnooc Ltd. of China very own fields in the nation.
“Standard Bank is committed
to carrying out organization the proper way,” the financial institution explained in a response to
issues. “We assistance accountable investment by means of assessing and
managing our environmental, social and governance hazards.”
The funding of fossil fuels is
also anticipated to consider centre stage at Standard Bank’s AGM which is set to consider
spot on Friday, 26 June. In accordance to shareholder activist group, Just Share,
it and 14 other climate justice NGOs want shareholders to vote
towards the election of 5 of Standard Bank board directors who have ties
with coal, oil and fuel organizations such as Sasol, BP Southern Africa,
South32 and Engen.
Just Share explained 7 of Standard
Bank’s board members have ties to the fossil fuel sector. But the 5
that the organisation would like to phase down, which incorporate deputy chairman and
former CEO of the Standard financial institution Group, Jacko Maree drew the ire
of climate justice and environmental NGOs due to the fact they are at this time
serving in boards of organizations making coal, oil and other fossil fuels.
With further reporting
from Londiwe Buthelezi