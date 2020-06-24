Stacktrace Podcast 089: “Did you wash your hands?”, a WWDC 2020 special

On this WWDC20 special, John and Rambo start off diving into the primary announcements from Apple’s conference, focusing on iOS, App Clips, Widgets, Siri, Maps, watchOS, AirPods and iPadOS.

Sponsored by MacStadium: Get 50% off the very first 6 months of a Mac mini subscription with code WWDC2020.

Sponsored by CleanMyMac X: Get CleanMyMac X 30% off valid right up until July five.



https://website traffic.libsyn.com/safe/stacktrace/xnhUyQiJtb_StacktraceEp89.mp3

Download MP3

Hosts: Gui on Twitter: @_within

John on Twitter: @johnsundell Visitors: Kaya Thomas

Ellen Shapiro

Back links

WWDC by Sundell & Good friends

Subscribe:

🟣 Apple Podcasts

🟠 Overcast

🟢 Spotify

FTC: We use revenue earning automobile affiliate hyperlinks. Much more.

Examine out on YouTube for far more Apple information:

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=f2iPZWtiE8U