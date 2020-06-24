St. Paul Schools Ends Relationship With City Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS () — The St. Paul College Board has ended its partnership with the city’s police division.

The 5-to-1 vote will eliminate 7 college resource officers from St. Paul public higher colleges as of upcoming week.

In August, the board will go over security in the district with no police in colleges. The superintendent has been tasked with building a security program.

The police division says that officers have formed crucial relationships with college students and teachers when guarding some of the city’s most vulnerable.

The division went on to say they will even now do anything they can to assistance the colleges with no obtaining officers within.