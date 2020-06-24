Southlake Police Search For ‘Hot Southern Mess’ Shoplifter – Dallas / Fort Worth

SOUTHLAKE, Texas () – Police in Southlake are browsing for a shoplifter who was noticed on video stealing from Tyler’s at 1420 Civic Location in Town Square.

On June 20, surveillance cameras recorded the female allegedly placing a pair of Vans and Crocs and some t-shirts into her substantial Michael Kors bag.

Police describe the female as blonde, about 5’9”. She was sporting a purple t-shirt that mentioned “Hot Southern Mess” on it with black capri pants and flip-flops.

The video footage exhibits the thief drop her sensible cell phone on the ground as she crammed stolen goods into her bag just before leaving the retail outlet with out having to pay.

Police mentioned she stole about $100 really worth of merchandise.

They are asking for everyone who recognizes her, to please contact crime analyst Diana Smith at [email protected] or phone her at 817-748-8915.