Soni Razdan Calls Out People for Hypocrisy Around the Subject

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise raised a whole lot of unpleasant concerns and debates in the movie fraternity. Below an uncalled for public trial, various celebrities had been referred to as out for excluding the actor and offering a rise to the under no circumstances-ending nepotism debate the moment once again.

Speaking of the exact same, director Hansal Mehta took to his social media to communicate of how his son will someday make movies but his job will not be shadowed by the accomplishment of his father. He wrote, “This nepotism debate must be broadened. Merit counts most. My son got a step in the door because of me. And why not. But he’s been an integral part of my best work because he is talented, disciplined, hardworking and shares similar values as me. Not just because he’s my son. He will make films not because I will produce them. I might not. But because he deserves to make them. He will have a career only if he survives. It is ultimately him and not his father who will build his career. My shadow is both his biggest benefit and greatest bane.”

Replying to this, Alia Bhatt’s mom Soni Razdan spoke of how there is an underlying hypocrisy in the debate and explained, “The expectation that people have because of whose son or daughter you are is much more. Also those who r ranting about nepotism today and who have made it on their own will also have kids one day. And what if they want to join the industry? Will they stop them from doing so ?”