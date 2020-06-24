Snoop Dogg Plans to Release New Willie Nelson Duet in Support of Black Lives Matter Protests

WENN

Speaking about his most recent collaboration with the ‘Georgia on My Mind’ crooner, the ‘Gin and Juice’ rapper insists it is a rallying get in touch with to carry individuals, irrespective of their skin colour, with each other.

Stoner icons Willie Nelson and Snoop Dogg are functioning on a new song.

The longtime good friends and pot pals strategy to release the new duet later on this summertime.

Confirming the information in an interview with Beats one host Ebro Darden, rapper Snoop insists the new track is a rallying get in touch with to carry individuals with each other following the Black Lives Matter protests.

“The reason why we gonna make this record is because black and white matters right now, the love that we have for each other (sic),” Snoop stated. “It’s not about colour; it’s about love – it’s about the appreciation of humanity. I love you as a person, Willie, I love your music… When you build that brotherhood, the colour is out the window.”

The two previously teamed up for “Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die”, which also featured Kris Kristofferson and Jamey Johnson, and “Superman”.