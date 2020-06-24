Small-scale Tanzania miner, father of 30, becomes overnight millionaire with rare gemstone find

Saniniu Laizer earned seven.seven billion Tanzanian shillings (A$four.35 million) by marketing the two Tanzanite stones, which weighed 9.2kg and five.8kg.

Till Mr Laizer discovered these stones, the greatest Tanzanite gem ever discovered was three.3kg.

“Focus, determination, hard working and consistency is my big secret, I thank everyone,” he tweeted earlier nowadays. (Affiliate Link)

The 52-yr-previous husband to 4 wives, and father to a lot more than 30 youngsters, mentioned he would slaughter a single of his cows to celebrate.

He strategies on making use of his newfound wealth to construct a college and a buying mall.

It is recognized for its striking colouring, generally blue, violet and burgundy based on how it is viewed.