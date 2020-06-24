SJSU Faculty Petition To Defund University Police Advocates Redirecting Funds To Students – San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX) – A petition to defund the San Jose State University police division picked up steam on social media Tuesday, collecting a lot more than 200 signatures.

San Jose State University Assistant Professor Nikki Yeboah explained she and 9 other black faculty and personnel members authored the petition, with the enable of other non-black allies.

“When we’re saying divest from police, we’re not saying abolish police,” explained Yeboah, who has worked in the Communications Scientific studies Division for 4 many years.

Yeboah explained the petition was made to commence a neighborhood dialogue about redirecting money from San Jose State’s police division to the university’s college students. She explained quite a few college students struggle to pay out for housing and foods and knowledge other insecurities.

“We never have enough money in our budget to address this so if we are to divest from the police, this is where it needs to go, it needs to go back to us,” Yeboah explained.

She explained she started to speak to other faculty members about how they could be element of the calls for police reform immediately after the death of George Floyd and latest Black Lives Matter protests.

“I felt that it was time to look within our own institution and see what kind of changes needed to be addressed,” explained Yeboah.

But Yeboah’s study into claims of extreme force and police brutality inside of the San Jose State’s police division started a lot more than a 12 months in the past when she wrote a perform about police violence in the neighborhood.

“It was during the process of doing the research for that performance that I realized how San Jose State itself was implicated in these narratives,” she explained.

Between the circumstances she found was the brutal beating of Philip Chong, in 2016, a mentally sick guy who was accused of masturbating and viewing pornography in the school’s library. Officer Johnathan Silva’s entire body camera captured him beating Chong, which left him with broken ribs and a punctured lung.

The university later on fired Silva for extreme force, but reinstated him immediately after he won his appeal.

In the petition, the authors wrote, “At San Jose State University, our University Police Department has a demonstrated history of violence and failure to act in the best interest of the community they are sworn to serve and protect.”

Between their demands is a contact to disarm police, develop a neighborhood critique board to oversee police actions, put into action the #8CantWait tips and lower the police spending budget by 50 %.

“We’re not just saying defund police for the heck of it, we’re saying reinvest in us,” explained Yeboah. “How can we make the police on our campus work for us, and in what ways do we need them.”

SJSU Senior Director of Media Relations Kenneth Mashinchi launched a statement to KPIX, which explained that the university started generating an advisory board on June 18 to commence a “deep dive with our University Police Department in the effectiveness of overall operations” and that “the university appreciates the concerns shared in the petition.”