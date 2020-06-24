Shootout at Aurora pawn shop leaves two men dead.

A gunbattle at an Aurora pawnshop Wednesday left two men dead at a hospital.

Just ahead of four:30 p.m., officers responded to the shooting at EZ Pawn, 797 Peoria St., in accordance to a information release from Aurora police. An worker at the retail outlet named police. Two men identified within the retail outlet had been shot.

“It appears that both males were shooting at each other,” police stated. “There were no other injuries to any store employees or bystanders.”

Police are not searching for extra suspects in the incident. Weapons have been recovered at the scene and investigators are reviewing surveillance camera footage from the organization.

The men’s names have been not launched quickly. Any individual with info on the incident is asked to get in touch with investigators at 303-739-6233, or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (Halt).