SF Supes Approve Safe Injection Sites, Rehiring City Workers Laid Off Due To Pandemic – San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO ( SF) – San Francisco supervisors on Tuesday unanimously accepted an ordinance making an Overdose Prevention Plan in the city, also recognized as a protected injection website, in an energy to protect against overdose deaths.

Safe injection internet sites have been attempted just before in the city, nonetheless, the thought acquired canned back in 2018 immediately after then-Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed Assembly Bill 186, which would’ve authorized the internet sites, citing worries about enabling drug use.

Furthermore, Brown cited worries about the bill’s legality, which would have afforded immunity beneath state law but not beneath federal law, that means city officials and well being care specialists concerned would have been vulnerable to prosecution by federal authorities.

But with state Assembly Bill 362 now in the performs, which would permit the city to operate overdoes prevention applications, Haney and co-writer Mayor London Breed are hopeful the plan will quickly grow to be a actuality.

“This is something San Francisco must do as soon as possible. It will get drug use off of our streets. It will get people into treatment and care and services, and ultimately it will save lives,” Haney explained for the duration of the meeting.

“San Francisco has a very strong and long history of creating innovative programs to provide access to syringes, to prevent HIV, hepatitis C and other infectious diseases,” he explained.

“Safe consumption sites save lives,” Breed explained in a statement. “They help prevent overdoses, reduce public drug use, prevent the spread of disease, and connect people to medical care that can help treat their addiction. We need one or more of these sites in our city, and this legislation creates a path for nonprofit providers to apply to operate one of these life-saving facilities.”

In the city, overdose deaths are increasing, with 222 in 2017, 259 in 2018 and 330 in 2019, in accordance to information from the city’s Division of Public Wellbeing.

Much more than 100 protected injection internet sites have currently been implemented in other spots close to the planet, like Europe and Canada, and have been proven to protect against overdose deaths, lessen the spread of disorders this kind of as Hepatitis C and HIV, and support get consumers into applications in spots like drug remedy centers.

Breed, who has been a champion of protected injection internet sites considering that her time as a supervisor, has explained if AB 362 is accepted she expects pushback from the federal government.

Through Tuesday’s meeting, the city’s Board of Supervisors also accepted an emergency ordinance requiring firms to re-retain the services of laid-off staff members rather than substitute them with new employees.

Supervisors voted 10-one on the ordinance, with Supervisor Catherine Stefani voting towards it.

Below the ordinance, laid-off employees would have the proper of initial refusal for their jobs if or when their former employer reopens. Rehiring would be prioritized by seniority for every single career classification and if an employer is not rehiring for a former place, the employer can offer you a comparable place if the former worker is experienced.

The ordinance would also call for city employers to offer observe to the city of layoffs and preserve information of their laid off staff members.

In accordance to Mar, considering that the pandemic grew to become far more prevalent in the Bay Spot in late February, about 141,000 San Franciscans have filed for unemployment. Because March 16, 38,994 San Franciscans have been laid off.

