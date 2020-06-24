Santa Monica Man Pleads Guilty To Scamming Actress Jenifer Lewis, 3 Other Women From Dating Apps Out Of More Than $380K – Los Angeles

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — A Santa Monica guy pleaded guilty on Wednesday to federal wire fraud in a scam in which he deceived 4 gals, which includes “Black-ish” actress Jenifer Lewis, into investing in his sham corporations.

In accordance to court paperwork, among May well 2015 and October 2018, 57-12 months-outdated Antonio Mariot Wilson — also identified as Dr. Tony Mariot and Brice Carrington — engaged in romantic relationships with the gals in advance of conning them into providing him a complete of $387,000 for his purported companies.

Wilson met some of the gals by Bumble and other dating apps. He met Lewis at a gymnasium, in which he was functioning as a manager.

Amongst Wilson’s false claims had been that he was a Navy SEAL, an Oxford University graduate and a UCLA professor. He admitted to lying to the gals about his corporations in purchase to get their investments.

“It was a romance scam. I was investing in a dream,” Lewis mentioned in a “Good Morning America” interview. “It was so painful.”

Wilson mentioned Greatest FX and 2nd Existence — which he presented as a sound design and style firm and software package enterprise, respectively — had been employed by ABC and EA.

He falsely claimed that 2nd Existence was valued by traders, whose identities he employed devoid of permission, at much more than $30 million with a existing valuation of $3.two million.

Wilson employed the victims’ dollars to fund his very own life-style, which includes having to pay off his credit score card debt, lease and acquiring luxury products, prosecutors mentioned.

He previously served 4 many years in prison right after pleading guilty in 2009 to wire fraud and tax evasion fees in California for carrying out a equivalent scheme.

The FBI was aspect of the investigation into Wilson, who now faces up to 20 many years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for September 29.

