Santa Ana Police Officer Charged With Workers’ Comp Fraud – Los Angeles

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A Santa Ana police officer who was injured throughout a pursuit back in 2017 has been charged with workers’ compensation fraud, accused of collecting disability even although he was healthful adequate to go back on the career.

Jonathon Ridge, 39, drove to Utah, went to the seaside and rode his motorbike, all although telling the division he couldn’t return to operate due to the fact of a wrist damage, the Orange County District Attorney’s Workplace reviews.

He was charged Wednesday with 4 felony counts of insurance coverage fraud.

Ridge lied to his medical professional and the company about the affliction of a wrist damage in buy to get 100% of his usual pay out, even although his action showed he was healthful adequate to return to operate, the DA’s workplace mentioned.

The circumstance started on Oct. five, 2017, when Ridge was harm throughout a chase involving a stolen vehicle. He quickly went on disability, and about 7 months later on, in May possibly of 2018, he underwent surgical procedure on his left wrist. He wasn’t cleared to return to operate until eventually November of 2018.

On the other hand, due to the purported constraints of his damage, he was forced to quickly go back on disability, prosecutors mentioned.

“The work restrictions were too severe for the city of Santa to accommodate, despite the city of Santa Ana having an extensive return-to-work program for injured employees,” the DA’s workplace wrote in a information release.

The city started out conducting surveillance on him amongst March and May possibly of 2019.

The city then launched an investigation which exposed that Ridge had started out attending total-time school lessons in June 2018, just weeks following undergoing his surgical procedure. Investigators also discovered that throughout that time he drove to Utah, went to the seaside and rode his motorbike, prosecutors mentioned.

“Workers’ compensation fraud costs honest, hardworking businesses and government entities more than $30 billion a year,” O.C. DA Todd Spitzer wrote in a statement. “We cannot allow those who commit workers’ compensation fraud to go unpunished because the financial cost to government and private business makes the cost of doing business more and more difficult.”

It is unclear if Ridge has been dismissed from the division, or specifically when he stopped obtaining his disability pay out.

He faces a optimum sentence of eight many years in prison if convicted as charged.