San Juan Capistrano Removes Junipero Serra Statue For Fear Of Defacing – Los Angeles

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO (CBSLA) — San Juan Capistrano is a mission on edge, right after protestors defaced and toppled two statues of Catholic priest Junipero Serra across the state this week.

On Tuesday, the mission eliminated their personal statue of the priest to shield it from achievable destruction.

In downtown Los Angeles above the weekend, dozens of indigenous activists yanked a statue of Serra off its pedestal on Olvera St., the place L.A. was founded 240 many years in the past.

Individuals who brought it down named it a “commemoration of hate, bigotry, and colonization.”

“This is just the beginning of healing that needs to occur among our people,” one particular protestor stated to the crowd right after the statue fell.

In San Francisco on Friday, protestors took down a Serra statue there as effectively.

UC Riverside historical past professor Steven Hackel, who is viewed as one particular of the world’s major scholars on Serra, stated the Franciscan friar is a controversial figure who is witnessed as the two a leader who brought Christianity and civilization to California in the 1700s and an agent of the Spanish Empire that handled Native Americans with brutality.

“He had the will, the administrative skill, the driving force to establish many missions in California,” Hackel stated.”[He used] spanking, or some type of bodily aggressiveness that was their way of correcting wayward folks, and, of program, in today’s planet, we would look at that to be unacceptable.”

San Juan Capistrano parishioners are now devastated that a piece of historical past is gone.

“A lot of crazy bad stuff has happened in our country along with a lot of good stuff,” stated organization proprietor Kiki Macdonald. “I think the statues being kept in place is a good teaching moment to teach kids about the real part of history.”