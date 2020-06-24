San Jose Police Search For Woman Who ‘Purposely’ Coughed On 1-Year-Old

The San Jose Police Division is desperately looking for a girl who they say purposely coughed on a one particular-yr-previous kid at a regional Yogurtland.

The incident was caught on camera.

The girl is observed in the surveillance video strolling more than to a stroller and coughing at least two instances more than the younger kid.

“Coughing on someone’s face. She did it on purpose it’s not like she did it on accident, oh cough, cough – no she purposely coughed on my son’s face,” mentioned Mireya Mora, who says the girl was upset that she was standing as well shut to her in line.

“It happened so quick I was in shock. She got close, she took off her mask, and she coughed three times super hard on my son’s face,” mentioned Mora.

She says she thinks the move was racially motivated.

“I believe this woman may be racist because the family in front of her is white. Me and my grandma are Hispanic and she started telling me about my distance and harassing me and my son once I started speaking Spanish to my grandma,” mentioned Mora.

Police are asking the public to come forward with any facts. They have launched pictures from the surveillance video to aid them track the girl down.