San Jose Police Search For Woman Who ‘Purposely’ Coughed On 1-Year-Old

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

The San Jose Police Division is desperately looking for a girl who they say purposely coughed on a one particular-yr-previous kid at a regional Yogurtland.

The incident was caught on camera.

(Affiliate Link)

The girl is observed in the surveillance video strolling more than to a stroller and coughing at least two instances more than the younger kid.

“Coughing on someone’s face. She did it on purpose it’s not like she did it on accident, oh cough, cough – no she purposely coughed on my son’s face,” mentioned Mireya Mora, who says the girl was upset that she was standing as well shut to her in line.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR