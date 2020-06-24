San Francisco Outside Lands Promoters Cancel 2020 Music Festival Over COVID-19 Concerns – San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO ( SF) — Right after holding out hopes for months, promoters for San Francisco’s Outside Lands music festival announced Wednesday they had been cancelling the 2020 occasion more than issues relevant to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Whilst San Francisco officials have been gradually rolling back restrictions place in area to slow the spread of the virus, it remained doubtful gatherings as massive of the 1000’s who yearly flock to Golden Gate Park for the festival would be permitted.

“We would love nothing more than to be with you this August, listening to our favorite artists in Golden Gate Park and celebrating the best of the Bay Area for our 13th consecutive Outside Lands,” promoters mentioned in a social submit. “After lengthy discussions with local and state health authorities about the impact of COVID-19 both in our community and throughout the world, we believe it is in the best interest of everyone’s health and safety that Outside Lands not be held in 2020.”

Outside Lands grew to become just the most recent big music festival sidelined this yr by the virus. Right after very first rescheduling their occasions to the fall, organizers of Coachella and Stagecoach festivals in Southern California also made a decision to cancel their 2020 occasions.

Amongst the other festivals that have been cancelled contain the Treasure Island Music Festival, Woodstock 50 and OZY Fest.

“In what has been a disappointing year for concertgoers and the music industry alike, Outside Lands is looking to the future,” promoters mentioned “We all miss the much-needed community and positivity that comes with our annual celebration in San Francisco and we look forward to bringing the music back in 2021. We are filled with excitement, hope, and anticipation as we announce our lineup for NEXT year’s festival, returning August 6-8, 2021.”

The promoters also had been not waiting extended to lure supporters back, announcing ticket product sales for 2021 would commence on Thursday. They mentioned tickets currently offered for the 2020 festival would be honored in 2021.