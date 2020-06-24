San Francisco Contractor Pleads Guilty In Nuru Corruption Scandal – San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO ( SF) — Court paperwork unsealed Wednesday named a San Francisco contractor as the most current defendant concerned in Mohammed Nuru Public Operates scandal to plead guilty to expenses, in accordance to law enforcement.

United States Lawyer David L. Anderson and authorities with the FBI and IRS on Wednesday announced that 70-yr-previous San Francisco resident Walter Wing Lok Wong had conspired for in excess of 15 many years to defraud the public in the corruption scandal involving Nuru, the former head of the San Francisco Division of Public Operates.

In accordance to the unsealed expenses, Wong allegedly conspired with Nuru and other unnamed San Francisco officials in schemes dating back as early as 2004 involving bribery, kickbacks and the concealment of materials info. A 2nd count alleged that Wong also conspired with Nuru and other individuals to engage in cash laundering in purchase to disguise and conceal the proceeds of their fraud.

Paperwork filed in court signifies that Wong intends to modify his plea to guilty on the two counts as early as July six. In accordance to the terms of a agreement filed in the paperwork, as aspect of his guilty plea, Wong will present info, paperwork and testimony in the ongoing federal investigation into corruption in San Francisco city government, potentially in exchange for a lowered sentence.

The precise conduct underlying the crimes to which Wong was charged have been submitted to the court in separate documentation to the plea agreement that was filed beneath seal and not offered to the public, but government officials confirmed that Wong is the individual previously described as “Contractor 2” in the 75-web page complaint affidavit filed earlier this yr towards Nuru.

Fees have been previously filed towards Nuru and community restaurateur Nick Bovis on January 28. Earlier this month, more expenses have been filed towards Sandra Zuniga — the Mayor’s Resolve-It Director — and contractors Balmore Hernandez and Florence Kong. Zuniga has due to the fact been fired from her career.

Wong is the sixth defendant to be charged as aspect of the graft probe and the 2nd to plead guilty. On Could 13, Authorities announced that Bovis would plead guilty and cooperate with the government in the investigation.

“The charged conspiracy that we announce today is breathtaking in its duration and scope, alleging more than a decade of fraud and money laundering involving one of San Francisco’s highest ranking public employees, one of its most well-known permit expediters, and other city officials,” Anderson explained in a press release announcing the expenses and guilty plea. “As this investigation continues, the breadth and depth of the identified misconduct is widening. To everyone with a piece of public corruption in San Francisco, please understand that here in federal court we will distinguish sharply between those who cooperate and those who do not. If you love San Francisco, and regret your misconduct, you still have an opportunity to do the right thing. Run, don’t walk, to the FBI, before it is too late for you to cooperate.”

Wong faces a greatest statutory penalty of up to 20 many years in prison on every single count, in addition to fines that could go as substantial as $500,000 or twice the quantity of money concerned in the cash laundering conspiracy. The court might purchase more terms of supervised release and restitution.