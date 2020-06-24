SAFA welcomes government approval of return to training and play protocols

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has welcomed the information on Wednesday that the government had authorized its ideas for a return to training and play.

Although a date has but to be set for the season to return, SAFA can now get the job done on implementing the program that will let Absa Premiership clubs to return to training.

SAFA have also appointed chief health-related officer, Thulani Ngwenya as the compliance officer to oversee the ideal implementation of the total course of action and to make certain protocols are adhered to.

At first, this protocol enables for a return to training. Following that, after the clubs have fulfilled all the specifications then a target on return to play will commence.

Element of the specifications clubs need to have to adhere to incorporate testing of gamers and all help workers, sanitizing of training venues, appointment of compliance officers and the appointment of a consulting health practitioner for each and every club.

The return to play protocol has even further specifications that have to be met. These incorporate identifying a biologically secure surroundings that is not in a Covid-19 hotspot, has capability to accommodate all Absa Premiership teams and has adequate training and taking part in venues.

In excess of the previous couple of days, coronavirus testing in the PSL has observed beneficial final results come out of Kaizer Chiefs, Bloemfontein Celtic and Stellenbosch FC.

– Compiled by workers