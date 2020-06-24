Rockies sign first-round pick Zac Veen for $5 million, agree to terms with two other draft picks

The prime large college prospect in the 2020 draft class is officially a Rockie, as Colorado signed outfielder Zac Veen to a $five million signing bonus on Wednesday.

Colorado also signed two other draft picks at total-slot worth, left-hander Sam Weatherly (third round out of Clemson, $755,300) and shortstop Jack Blomgren (fifth round out of Michigan, $394,300). The group has now signed 4 of its 6 picks, which include suitable-hander Situation Williams (fourth round out of Douglas County, $450,000) final week.

Veen, 18, was picked No. 9 general. His left-handed swing with raw electrical power, coupled with a sturdy throwing arm and velocity, produced him the most projectable prep player in the draft. Commitment in the fat space enabled him to come into his personal in the course of his final couple many years at Spruce Creek Substantial in Port Orange, Fla., in which he grew to become the state’s Gatorade player of the 12 months.

“I put in the work and I thought I had the skills,” Veen stated of his time as a scrawny younger ballplayer, “but I had to wait for my body to get bigger and stronger.”

Veen is the highest-picked prep player by the Rockies due to the fact they took pitcher Riley Pint at No. four general in 2016. Pint hasn’t sophisticated previous the reduce minors, but Colorado has had far better luck with its other most latest large college player taken in the upper first-round, 2015’s No. three general variety of Brendan Rodgers.

Weatherly, 21, was a starter in a shortened 2020 for Clemson soon after paying all of the 2019 season out of the bullpen. Across 39 appearances with 9 commences in his university job, he was four- with a three.48 ERA.

Blomgren, 21, was Colorado’s sixth and ultimate pick of the draft. A NCAA School Globe Series all-tournament group variety for the Wolverines in 2019, he led Michigan by way of 15 video games in 2020 with a .444 on-base regular. Blomgren is a speak to hitter with over-grade on-base capabilities and a plus glove.