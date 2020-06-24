Review of email app Superhuman: Elegant, detailed interface but you have to live with its fixed hotkeys, inconsistent filtering, and the steep $30/month price (Chaim Gartenberg/The Verge)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:

Review of email app Superhuman: Classy, detailed interface but you have to live with its fixed hotkeys, inconsistent filtering, and the steep $30/month price&nbsp &mdash&nbsp $30 per month is also considerably for a Gmail app,nbsp &mdash&nbsp Superhuman is a single of the most in-demand startups appropriate now &hellip

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR