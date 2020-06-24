REPORT: Bill Cosby Likely To Be RELEASED From Prison!!

Bradley Lamb
Bill Cosby might be out of prison prior to the finish of 2020. The imprisoned actor will get the likelihood to battle his 2018 sexual assault conviction. 

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed on Tuesday to critique two facets of the situation the comedian’s attorneys challenged on appeal. Cosby, now 82 many years outdated, has invested practically two many years behind bars for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. 

