Remains Of Beth Johnson Found In Minnesota, Rochester Man Charged –

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say the stays of a Wisconsin girl missing for a lot more than 3 many years have been identified north of the Twin Cities a week immediately after a suspect was charged with killing her.

The Wisconsin Division of Justice explained the stays of 50-12 months-previous Beth Johnson, of Nelson, have been recovered in Blaine.

Final week prosecutors charged 48-12 months-previous Randall Merrick, of Rochester, with 1st-degree intentional homicide, domestic abuse and hiding a corpse.

The criminal complaint alleges that Merrick killed Johnson sometime involving Christmas Day of 2016 and March 12, 2017 in Buffalo County, Wisconsin and buried or hid her entire body.

