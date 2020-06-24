Remains Of Beth Johnson Found In Minnesota, Rochester Man Charged

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say the stays of a Wisconsin girl missing for a lot more than 3 many years have been identified north of the Twin Cities a week immediately after a suspect was charged with killing her.

The Wisconsin Division of Justice explained the stays of 50-12 months-previous Beth Johnson, of Nelson, have been recovered in Blaine.

Final week prosecutors charged 48-12 months-previous Randall Merrick, of Rochester, with 1st-degree intentional homicide, domestic abuse and hiding a corpse.

The criminal complaint alleges that Merrick killed Johnson sometime involving Christmas Day of 2016 and March 12, 2017 in Buffalo County, Wisconsin and buried or hid her entire body.

(© Copyright 2020 The Related Press. All Rights Reserved. This materials could not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)