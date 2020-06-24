Relive the Most Outrageous Moments to Happen on E!’s Red Carpet

This June, E! turns 30! To celebrate we’re wanting back at the most monumental moments in pop culture.

When it comes to the red carpet, something can happen—and the E! hosts and cameras have been there to capture all of it.

In excess of the many years, followers have gotten a front row seat to some of Hollywood’s largest nights as hosts like Joan Rivers, Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic and several more E! skills have pointed the mic at a seemingly limitless listing of film, music and Television stars. But, as is the nature of reside tv, there is only so significantly you can strategy for ahead of an sudden minute unfolds—and on E!, there is been lots of them. From Sacha Baron Cohen unforgettably spilling fake ashes on Seacrest’s suit mid-interview to the several punchlines that came out of the late Rivers’ mouth, the boring moments have been couple of and far among.

E!’s Dwell From the Red Carpet has seen Kelly Clarkson eventually meeting Meryl Streep, Lady Gaga getting ready to hatch from within an egg and Jennifer Lawrence pulling off an unforgettable photobomb during Taylor Swift‘s interview…just to identify a couple of.