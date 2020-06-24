Home Entertainment Regina King: I Try To Be Careful About Telling People To ‘Stay...

Regina King: I Try To Be Careful About Telling People To ‘Stay Home’ During COVID-19

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Hollywood actress Regina King is striving her ideal to social distance, but she says that she tries to be cautious not to inform persons to “stay at home” in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Because at the end of the day, the reality is the reality. There’s not going to be a vaccine anytime soon,” King explained in the course of Variety’s Actors on Actors series. “We have to recognize that even though we’re telling persons, ‘Stay house, keep house,’ there are persons out there who are not in monetary conditions that — to say that to them is virtually insulting, coming from selected messengers.

