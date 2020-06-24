Redskins remove former owner George Preston Marshall from Ring of Fame

The Redskins proceed to distance themselves from former owner George Preston Marshall, now getting rid of his title from their Ring of Fame.

The Redskins are getting rid of George Preston Marshall's title from their Ring of Fame these days, in accordance to a supply. Marshall was the authentic owner of the Redskins, but was the final NFL owner to integrate his franchise, not performing so till 1962.

Washington’s Ring of Fame is situated inside the middle degree of the Redskins’ stadium, with names of former gamers, coaches and contributors to their historical past. Marshall’s title will no longer be a component of the inner circle. His pictures will also be eliminated from the history wall at the team’s teaching facility.

The determination comes 4 days right after a area of seating that bore Marshall’s title at FedEx Area was renamed right after late Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell, the franchise’s 1st Black player.

A day just before that title modify at FedEx Area, Washington officials ordered the elimination of a statue of Marshall that stood outdoors the Redskins’ 1-time residence of RFK Stadium.

Marshall had a extended-standing policy of refusing to indicator black gamers for the bulk of his ownership of the Redskins, which lasted from the franchise’s inception in Boston in 1932 till his death in 1969. The Redskins did not indicator a black player till 1962 right after becoming pressured by the two the city and nationwide government.

“We believe that injustice and inequality of all forms is reprehensible and we are firmly committed to confronting unequal treatment and working together toward healing our city and country,” Occasions DC, the convention and sports activities authority for the District of Columbia, mentioned in a statement final week. “Removing this statue is a small and an overdue step on the road to lasting equality and justice.”