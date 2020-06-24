Racist Graffiti Found On Car In Union City, Hate Crime Investigation Launched – San Francisco

UNION CITY ( SF) – Authorities in Union City have launched a detest crime investigation soon after a motor vehicle was vandalized with racist graffiti above the weekend.

In accordance to police, a suspect wrote racist messages and smashed the windshield of a vehicle with Black Lives Matter indications close to Almaden Boulevard and Alvarado-Niles Street on Sunday.

Police mentioned the responding officer took it on himself to receive cleansing supplies from the city’s Public Performs division to clear away the graffiti.

“His actions exemplify the department’s commitment to serve our community from the heart,” the division mentioned in a statement.

Detectives are at present following up on bodily and video proof collected at the scene. Any individual with data is asked to get in touch with Detective Joshua Clubb at 510-320-0088 or [email protected]