Questlove, YG, Nas And Public Enemy Among Newly Announced BET Awards Performers – Detroit

BET announced yet another round of performs for this Sunday’s BET Awards 2020 which will be simulcast across BET HER and at eight/7c. Among the newly announced performers are Black Believed, Jay Rock, Karen Clark Sheard, Kierra Sheard, Mister Jahi, Nas, Public Enemy, Rapsody, Questlove, and YG. As previously announced, this year’s awards will be hosted by Amanda Seales.

Moreover, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, along with top entertainers Billy Porter, Courtney B. Vance, Debbie Allen, Deon Cole, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, La La Anthony, Lena Waithe, Lizzo, Michael B. Jordan, Misty Copeland, Naomi Campbell, Omari Hardwick, Quavo, Quincy Jones, Rapsody, Regina Hall, Samuel L. Jackson, Saweetie, Sterling K. Brown, Viola Davis, Whoopi Goldberg and additional will make appearances at the yearly present, which expanded its footprint to go past the confines of a regular stage present in response to security precautions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, marking a very first for the network.

Previously announced BET Awards 2020 performers contain Alicia Keys, Chloe X Halle, DaBaby, D Smoke, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Jonathan McReynolds, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, SiR, Summer season Walker, Usher, and Wayne Brady, with appearances by BET Amplified Artists, Masego and Lonr. are also set to get the BET Amplified Music Stage, a platform for emerging artists.

Be certain to tune in this Sunday, June 28th at eight/seven for the BET Awards 2020 on BET, BET HER and . Test your regional listings for additional info.

