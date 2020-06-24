Pueblo police fatally shoot man they say pointed gun at officer, may have fired

Pueblo police fatally shot an armed man Tuesday evening following authorities say the 43-yr-previous suspect pointed a handgun at one particular officer and may have fired at other officers.

The incident started all around five:30 p.m. when a lady residing in the 1100 block of Jackson Street referred to as police to report a man with a weapon.

In accordance to Pueblo police, the lady reported that the man came to her household and asked if she had noticed police in the place he advised her that he knew officers have been wanting for him, “so he was in turn looking for the police,” in accordance to a information release.

The man pulled a handgun from his waistband, the lady advised police, and “manipulated the action as if he was chambering a round,” in accordance to the information release. He then place the gun back into his waistband and walked away, and the lady referred to as police, in accordance to authorities.

A Pueblo officer driving a marked police SUV in the place noticed the suspect, and he pointed the gun at the officer, in accordance to the information release. She did not engage the suspect, in accordance to police, but reported his description and course of travel more than the police radio to alert fellow officers.

Shortly following that, police identified the suspect on the house of a household in the 1100 block of Bradgon Avenue, and 3 officers fired at the man, killing him.

The information of what took place at the shooting scene are underneath investigation, police explained, but at least one particular witness advised investigators that the suspect fired his handgun at the responding officers. Regardless of whether that took place is even now underneath investigation, police explained.

The suspect who was killed has been recognized only as a 43-yr-previous Pueblo resident. His identify will be launched by the coroner’s workplace at a later on time, police explained.

The shooting is underneath investigation by the 10th Judicial District Important Incident Staff, and the 3 officers who fired on the suspect have been positioned on administrative depart.