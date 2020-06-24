Publix Confirms That Employees Are Banned From Wearing #BlackLivesMatter Paraphernalia

Roommates, common grocery shop chain Publix just created a incredibly company stance relating to the #BlackLivesMatter movement—and several personnel are quite unhappy about it. The firm just announced that all personnel are officially banned from sporting any #BlackLivesMatter paraphernalia when functioning.

18-12 months-outdated Florida Publix worker, Quinton Desamours, stated he was sent residence for sporting a encounter mask with the letters “BLM” on it, which signify #BlackLivesMatter. Desamours advised regional media retailers that he was “speechless” when his assistant manager pulled him aside to speak about his encounter mask, which is now essential for all personnel to dress in following the coronavirus outbreak.

He stated his assistant manager informed him the he couldn’t dress in it. “He told me the company hasn’t issued a statement and that he doesn’t know if they’re pro or con on the issue, and that I am endangering myself and everyone who worked there.”

Desamours made the decision that his dedication to #BlackLivesMatter was significantly essential than his task:

“Today Publix sent me, a Publix worker residence for acquiring “BLM” written on my mask. The assistant shop manager advised me he does not know if the firm is “Pro or Con”. I will no longer be functioning for Publix. Stand for one thing or you will fall for something!”

A Publix spokesperson stated the firm stands behind its choice to assure a “welcoming work and shopping environment.” Publix has a policy that prohibits all non-Publix messaging on uniforms, so spokeswoman Maria Brous explained that Desamours was violating that policy.

She continued, including:

“At Publix, we reject racism and believe diversity makes our company — and our community — better. Our focus remains on ensuring a welcoming work and shopping environment for all associates and customers. Our uniform policy does not permit non-Publix messaging on clothing or accessories.”

Nonetheless, that policy only grew to become identified to the public when Desamours tweeted about it June sixth.

