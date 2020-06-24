Publix Bans Employees From Wearing Black Lives Matter Clothing

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Publix has doubled down on its determination to send an 18-12 months-previous worker residence for sporting a mask with “BLM” on it.

Business policy strictly prohibits any messaging not related with the chain’s brand.

(Affiliate Link)

Earlier this month, Quinton Desamours wrote “BLM” on his paper mask just before heading to operate at the Publix in Lehigh Acres, Florida.

“Today @Publix sent me, a Publix employee, home for having ‘BLM’ written on my mask. The assistant store manager told me he doesn’t know if the company is ‘Pro or Con.’ I will no longer be working for publix. Stand for something or you’ll fall for anything! #blacklivesmatterFL,” he tweeted that similar day.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR