Publix Bans Employees From Wearing Black Lives Matter Clothing

Publix has doubled down on its determination to send an 18-12 months-previous worker residence for sporting a mask with “BLM” on it.

Business policy strictly prohibits any messaging not related with the chain’s brand.

Earlier this month, Quinton Desamours wrote “BLM” on his paper mask just before heading to operate at the Publix in Lehigh Acres, Florida.

“Today @Publix sent me, a Publix employee, home for having ‘BLM’ written on my mask. The assistant store manager told me he doesn’t know if the company is ‘Pro or Con.’ I will no longer be working for publix. Stand for something or you’ll fall for anything! #blacklivesmatterFL,” he tweeted that similar day.

Publix spokeswoman Maria Brous spoke to NBC Information.

“At Publix, we reject racism and believe diversity makes our company — and our community — better,” Brous mentioned. “Our focus remains on ensuring a welcoming work and shopping environment for all associates and customers. Our uniform policy does not permit non-Publix messaging on clothing or accessories.”

A handful of weeks back, Starbucks was identified as out for not enabling their workers to put on masks of badges supporting the motion — but they did let employees to put on objects supporting the LGBTQ+ local community.

They have because altered their stance.