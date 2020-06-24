Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make a Major Professional Move After Royal Exit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are creating moves.

E! Information can verify that the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed with Harry Walker Company for speaking engagements. The couple will be engaging in moderated discussions and keynote speeches with trade associations, firms and local community forums, speaking on racial justice, gender equity, environmental considerations and psychological wellbeing.

This marks Harry and Meghan’s return to public platforms due to the fact announcing their departure from the royal family members in January. The duo’s last engagement as senior doing work members of the royal family members took area on March 10 for the yearly Commonwealth Day services at Westminster Abbey, wherever they had been also joined by Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Given that then, Harry and Meghan have continued to carry out their charitable endeavors as they navigate lifestyle outdoors of the royal family members. In April, they announced the launch of their new philanthropic basis Archewell, whose identify pays homage to their son Archie Harrison, 13 months.