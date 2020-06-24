President Trump Promises ‘Very Generous’ Stimulus Package

President Donald Trump is undertaking what ever it will take to win in excess of the American public ahead of the November elections — and is claiming that there is a “very generous” stimulus package deal heading their way quickly.

Joe St. George asked Trump through an interview, “I have a lot of viewers in Florida, Ohio, Wisconsin, Michigan, who are still struggling economically, sir. They spent all of that first stimulus check, are you going to get them a second stimulus check?”

President Trump responded, “Yeah, we are. We are. Search we had this—

Joe St. George then interjected with, “When? When are you going to get it?”

President Trump replied, “We had this going greater than anybody’s ever witnessed in advance of. We had the greatest work numbers, the greatest economics, the greatest economic climate we have ever had, and then we had the virus come in from China. Now we’re rebuilding it once again. We will be undertaking an additional stimulus package deal. It’ll be incredibly excellent, it’ll be incredibly generous…”

Trump would not verify how considerably households would acquire.