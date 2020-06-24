Pregnant Nikki Bella Reveals the Sweet Baby Gift Artem Chigvintsev Just Got Her

Nikki started to clarify that one day, Artem casually observed her scouring the Online for a specific diaper bag: “And okay, you all are about to be like, ‘This is so Nicole,’ but yeah I was looking at…Gucci makes really cute ones.”

Nevertheless, the Gucci bag she wished was on backorder and unavailable all over the place she looked.

Then, just not long ago, Artem came house with the actual bag in tow!

“Some of the girls were like, ‘You know it’s gonna end up with so much milk on it and this and that,'” Nikki mentioned, acknowledging the higher price tag tag following giddily describing the bag. “I am the pro at cleaning stuff! Look, I am the girl who rocked designer bags in a lot of bars and wine tastings. Now I’ve been spilled on and I’ve spilt, and I’ve always known how to get that s–t out.”

Brie—who mentioned her diaper bag only price close to $50—warned her that “there is nothing like a baby,” but Nikki was not fazed. Rather, she went on to detail yet another item she and Artem not long ago purchased for their long term son.