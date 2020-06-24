Pomona City Councilman Rubio Ramirez Gonzalez Charged With Possessing Child Porn – Los Angeles

POMONA (CBSLA) — Pomona city councilman Rubio Ramiro Gonzalez was charged on Wednesday with possessing youngster pornography along with 4 extra criminal counts.

The 45-yr-previous faces a single felony count of possessing youngster pornography and 4 misdemeanor counts of irritating or molesting a youngster, in accordance to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Workplace.

Gonzalez is accused of taking inappropriate pics of female college students at Cortez and Arroyo elementary colleges in Pomona, wherever he was a substitute instructor.

The D.A.’s workplace mentioned he also allegedly had youngster pornography photographs in his e-mail accounts.

Gonzalez was arrested on May well 21 and was launched later on that day on bond, jail data display.

