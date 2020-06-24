Polish President Duda meets Donald Trump for pre-election boost

US President Donald Trump hosted his Polish counterpart in Washington on Wednesday for a meeting that comes just days prior to an election in Poland.

The Polish President is the very first foreign leader to take a look at the White Property considering that the coronavirus pandemic struck in March.

Populist leader Duda will be hoping for a pre-election windfall ahead of the country’s presidential election on June 28, which could see him in workplace for a 2nd phrase.

“I don’t think we’ve ever been closer to Poland than right now,” Trump advised reporters. “I have a very good personal relationship with the president.”

Duda mentioned it was a “privilege and an honour” to be at White Property and he hoped to examine creating an even “stronger alliance”.

Discussions will concentrate on a defence cooperation agreement, which would grant Poland with added US military help.

Warsaw has constantly demanded the added military help in the wake of Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

In June final yr, Trump agreed to send one,000 much more troops to Poland to up its defences towards Russia. The task, which was dropped, was unofficially named ‘Fort Trump’.

In accordance to the Polish newspaper Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, 30 US F-16 fighter jets stationed in Germany could be moved to Poland along with some two,000 troops.

But Poland will also have to tread meticulously so as not to be observed to be taking benefit of Germany, a fellow NATO ally.

NATO promised Russia in 1997 not to set up long term bases in the former eastern bloc.