The pilots of a Pakistan airliner that crashed final month, killing 97, have been distracted and preoccupied as they talked about the coronavirus pandemic when getting ready for an first failed landing bid, the country’s aviation minister says.

The Airbus A320 of nationwide carrier Pakistan Global Airlines crashed on Might 22 in the southern city of Karachi, killing all but two of people aboard as it came down a kilometre quick of the runway on its 2nd try.

The aircraft had landed on its engines on the very first try, in advance of taking off once again, the minister, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, informed parliament as he presented an first report on the catastrophe.

The flight information recorder showed the landing gear was lowered at 10 nautical miles, Khan explained, but then raised once again five nautical miles from the runway, which he described as “beyond comprehension”. (Affiliate Link)

The aircraft was “100 per cent fit to fly” and there was no technical fault, he explained, but additional that the pilots have been not “focused” because of the pandemic.

“The discussion throughout was about corona,” Khan explained, referring to exchanges amongst the pilot and co-pilot he explained he had listened to on the cockpit voice recorder.

“Corona was dominant over their mind. Their family was affected (by the virus).”

The report, reviewed by Reuters, did not spell out the pilots’ conversation on the virus, but explained they did not stick to set protocols.

“Several warnings and alerts such as over-speed, landing gear not down and ground proximity alerts, were disregarded,” it additional. “The landing was undertaken with landing gear retracted. The aircraft touched the runway surface on its engines.”

The two the pilots and officials at air site visitors management did not stick to set procedures, Khan explained.

“The captain and the co-pilot were experienced and medically fit,” the minister explained.

Khan additional that the information showed flight PK8303 from the eastern city of Lahore was at an altitude of 2200 metres when 16km from the runway, even though it need to have been at 762 metres.

A probe into the crash says air site visitors management drew the pilot’s interest to irregularities in the landing, and urged a go-all over. ()

Air site visitors management drew the pilot’s interest to the irregularity, and recommended towards landing, as an alternative urging a go-all over, Khan explained.

“When they were in landing position, they were warned by the controllers, but he said, ‘I’ll manage’… and then they started discussing corona again.”

“The last words from the pilot were, ‘Oh God, oh God, oh God,'” Khan additional.