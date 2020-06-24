Permanently Delete TikTok: How to permanently delete TikTok account using the app

If you have commenced receiving bored of using TikTok or if there is any other purpose you want to get rid of the app from your smartphone then just deleting the app is not ample. Your account is nonetheless energetic until eventually you take away it manually. Go through on to know about how to do it from inside of the TikTok app prior to deleting it from the cell phone.

Do note that deleting the TikTok account will take away all the in-app purchases and information you have stored on TikTok, so be extremely certain prior to deleting the account.

Actions to delete TikTok account



one. Open TikTok app on your smartphone and login if needed



two. Tap on the ‘Me’ tab from the bottom ribbon



three. Now, tap on the 3 dots from the leading correct corner of the display



four. Select ‘Manage My Account’



five. Tap on ‘Delete Account’ selection from the bottom of the Handle My Account webpage



six. Go via on-display directions to totally delete your TikTok account



Also note that the app may request you to confirm your account immediately after you press the Delete Account button.

