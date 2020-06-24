Penn Badgley Admits to Be ‘Very Disturbed’ by Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Chris D’Elia

Instagram

In the course of an interview on the ‘Can’t Cease Watching’ podcast, the ‘You’ actor weighs in on the accusations that his co-star attempted to groom and solicit photographs from underage ladies on the internet.

Penn Badgley has admitted he is “very troubled” by the sexual misconduct allegations surrounding his “You” co-star Chris D’Elia.

The “Whitney” actor has denied accusations he attempted to groom and solicit photographs from underage ladies on the internet, insisting he “never knowingly” pursued relationships with minors, and claiming he did not know any of the females building allegations of inappropriate conduct towards him through social media.

On the other hand, the scandal has led to him staying dropped by his talent agents, and now Penn – who worked with Chris in the 2nd season of hit Netflix present “You” – has weighed in on the allegations.

“The idea that a show like ours would indirectly, unwittingly be a haven for people who are abusive is disturbing. It’s very disturbing,” the 33-12 months-outdated actor informed the Los Angeles Times’ podcast “Can’t Stop Watching”.

“I was very troubled by (the accusations). I am very troubled by it. I don’t know Chris. I know that, if there’s anything we need to do in this age, it’s to believe women,” he insisted.

The information emerges a day following streaming services bosses at Amazon Prime, Hulu, and Comedy Central determined to pull an episode of Television comedy “Workaholics“, in which D’Elia played the part of a little one molester.

The installment, titled “To Friend a Predator”, initially aired in 2011.