Peninsula Lawmaker Urges Newsom To Enforce Mandatory Mask Order With Fines – San Francisco

SAN MATEO (KPIX) – San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa sent a letter to California Governor Gavin Newsom Tuesday, urging him to enforce the necessary overall health purchase requiring individuals to put on masks in public with fines.

“What we asked the governor to do on a statewide level – and maybe what he could do on a pilot basis with San Mateo County – is to give us the authority to have the ability to fine people,” Canepa stated.

Canepa proposes a warning for the initial offense. The 2nd offense would be a $100 fine, and the third offense would be a $500 fine.

Canepa advised it would not be police, but neighborhood support officers who would enforce the fines. He stated he is concerned the financial recovery from the COVID-19 shutdown could relapse if sufficient individuals really don’t put on masks.

“I’m seeing too many people ignore this simple practice which is frankly putting the entire community at risk to this deadly disease,” Canepa stated.

“If we want to truly save lives, then we must all wear face coverings. I am proposing that the state offer counties guidance on a fine structure and enforcement because without it, the public is at risk.”

Brad Goldberg, proprietor of Vault 164 Restaurant in San Mateo, stated he agreed fines could assist retain the reopening of the county on track.

“I’m all for masks,” Goldberg sald. “We can’t afford to go backward. We’ve got to beat this and if the powers that be think masks are the best thing, then we need to do it.”

Not everybody agrees. “Darren,” a younger guy who was not sporting a mask in the organization district of San Mateo Tuesday evening, stated it impinged on his freedom.

“I think you can’t tell someone they have to wear something. Like, it seems kind of wrong,” he stated.

“Meh, I don’t believe in that,” stated Alex Mas of Colma. “Where do you lower it off? You know, overall health causes [versus] freedom, I’d rather stick with overall health causes. If you get your overall health causes away, then you are dead. Where’s your freedom?”

Supervisor Canepa stated he hopes to hear back from the governor. If not, he will request the county to independently enact the fines at the up coming Board of Supervisors meeting in two weeks.